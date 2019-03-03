Qatar Foundation Hosts Annual ‘Our Heritage’ Event

During the event

Qatar Foundation (QF) recently hosted its annual ‘Our Heritage’ event, which aims to showcase the country’s rich culture to the wider community, at Education City’s Ceremonial Court.

The event brought together people from across the country to sample local food and learn about the country’s customs through interactive demonstrations, including pearl extraction and falcon presentations. Additionally, Qatar Nanny Training Academy – a member of QF – hosted arts and crafts workshops, as well as offered children the chance to play traditional games, while Qatar Music Academy – also a member of QF – taught visitors about instruments from around the region, giving people the chance to learn how to play them.