Qatar Foundation Hosts Annual ‘Our Heritage’ Event

Qatar Foundation was established in 1995 by His Highness Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, as a vehicle to convert the country's current, but temporary, mineral wealth into durable human capital.
Through its threefold mission of education, scientific research and community development, Qatar Foundation is helping build a sustainable society where the sharing and creation of knowledge will enhance quality of life for all.Less...
Contact Information:
Al Wajba Area
PO Box 5825
Doha, Qatar