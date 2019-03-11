Qatar Foundation Signs Health and Safety Agreement With Qatar Shell

During the event

Qatar Foundation (QF) and Qatar Shell today signed an agreement that will see the two organizations collaborate to share and promote best practices for workers welfare, safety, and environmental management.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Ghanim Hassan Al-Ibrahim, Chief Operations Officer, QF, and Mr. Andrew Faulkner, Managing Director and Chairman, Qatar Shell Companies. The ceremony took place at QF Headquarters in Education City.

Mr. Al-Ibrahim said: “We’re delighted to sign this agreement with Qatar Shell. This collaboration will see QF and Qatar Shell exchange ideas, share experiences, and develop best practices to promote sustainable and meaningful progress in this area. It represents our shared dedication to ensuring that we are maintaining the highest standards of health and safety across our organizations, while also focusing on protecting our environment.

“QF and Qatar Shell have a long history of successful and impactful partnerships, and through this agreement we are aiming to lead by example with regard to promoting a positive health and safety culture within all working practices.”

Mr. Faulkner commented: “Health, safety, worker welfare, and environment have always been a priority for Shell and run through everything we do in Qatar.

“I greatly respect what Qatar Foundation represents and, therefore, am thrilled that we will continue to work together to achieve even more progress in these areas.”