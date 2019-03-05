Record Year, GROHE Receives 63 Design Awards

As one of the four brand pillars, design is an essential component of GROHE’s core values.

As one of the four brand pillars, design is an essential component of GROHE’s core values. The strong visual DNA with its high recognition value is created by an inhouse design department with 20 international designers. For the team, around Michael Seum, Vice President Design at GROHE, each design process attaches great importance to three key elements: The development is consumer-centric and considering the entire consumer experience, the product should be intuitive and able to form an emotional connection, making it a pleasure for consumers to interact with it a long time and achieve the optimum balance between aesthetics and function. The design philosophy is the foundation of all GROHE product designs and highly recognized by the creative community. This is demonstrated by the record number of 63 design awards that honoured the work of the GROHE design team in 2018. A special appreciation: All the newest innovations received prestigious accolades – from digital innovations, kitchen and bath faucets collections to ceramics lines, shower systems and even architectural flushplates.

The story behind five of GROHE’s highlight products

1. Water security system GROHE Sense | 19 awards since launch i.a. International Design Excellence Award in Gold

“With the water security system GROHE Sense, we opened up a completely new field of business for GROHE. The launch of our first IoT product marked the beginning of our vision for the digitization of water. But what we didn’t change was our demand for exeptional design. Even if we developed a design for an area like the cellar not known for design, we gave our Sense system an iconic shape.”

Michael Rauterkus, CEO GROHE AG

“For me, our water security system GROHE Sense embodies the next level of design. It was the first time that we developed a design for an IoT product. With complete focus on the user experience, we had to think about a design which matches the needs of a digital touchpoint but also invites to physical interactions. From here the minimalistic, clean but at the same time iconic design derived.”

Michael Seum, Vice President Design GROHE AG

2. Shower control GROHE SmartControl concealed | 7 awards since launch i.a. Red Dot Design Award

“Enjoying a refreshing shower shouldn’t be complicated. That’s why we developed the intelligent technology GROHE SmartControl. The intuitive push and turn control unit allows the user to adjust the volume and temperature effortlessly, as well as selecting the preferred spray and switching between head and hand shower. Experiencing a perfect, personalized shower has never been easier.”

Mario Fuchs, Head of Category Management Showers GROHE AG

“Minimalist design meets dynamic showering. The simple and pure geometric forms are further enhanced with extreme attention to details like the intuitive and large icons of the EASYLogic controls, the colour coding or the precise knurling of the push buttons. Every aspect of the product is designed to provide a personalized showering experience without a moment’s thought.”

Duarte Salvador, Creative Director Design GROHE AG

3. Water system GROHE Blue Home | 16 awards since launch i.a. ICONIC AWARD Innovative Interior Best of the Best

“With GROHE Blue Home, we invented the water source of the future. Still, medium or sparkling water which is even chilled and filtered directly from tap to table. As we are living in a world that is slowly sinking in a sea of plastic, our water system is a behavior change innovation which allows to live a plastic-free life.”

Frank Spiekermann, Head of Category Management Kitchen GROHE AG

“The timeless and elegant GROHE Blue Home design range is based on the intersection of two simple geometric structures – cylindrical bodies for the spout connection and for the control elements. The tap water is controlled via a classic lever, while the tap of the drinking water is via an intelligent user interface supported by intiuitve icons. The different variants in C, U and L shape offer the freedom of design for use in any modern kitchen, but also the freedom to pull the mousseur forward or down.”

Begüm Tomruk, Senior Designer GROHE AG

4. Kitchen faucet collection GROHE Essence Professional | 9 awards since launch i.a. iF Design Award in Gold

“In most kitchens, the faucet is used up to 90 times per day. Culinary enthusiasts use it hundreds of times in more demanding ways. From the 360 degree turnable spring arm to the effortless EasyDock M magnetic system for the dual-spray metal head, every detail of GROHE Essence Professional has been designed with ease of use in mind. Featuring GrohFlexx technology, the hygienic santoprene hose is easy-to-clean and comes in a choice of 10 colour finishes to harmonise with any kitchen.”

Gerhard Sturm, Chief Marketing Officer GROHE AG

“With the sleek, architectural GROHE Essence Professional, we put beauty in utility. Through the introduction of controlled organic transitions which seamlessly merge into the flexible U-shaped silicone hose, it has a softened concentric geometry. With Essence Professional, we have relentlessly pursued the golden ratio of perfectly balanced proportions to give a timelessness to the design.”

Hans Lobermeier, Senior Designer GROHE AG

5. Faucet collection GROHE Lineare | 9 awards since launch i.a. German Design Award

“With thin proportions and pure composition of both round and square forms, GROHE Lineare offers ultimate flexibility when it comes to bathroom design choices.”

Alexander Bühl, Head of Category Management Bath GROHE AG

“The GROHE Lineare stands for sensual minimalism. Lineare has been reduced to only the necessary elements to achieve the thinnest possible appearance. Based on two simple geometric structures, the cylindrical bodies and thin rectangular forms of the handle and spout create beautiful harmonious compositions.”

Mirko Götzen, Creative Director Design GROHE AG