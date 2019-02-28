Representatives From Abu Dhabi Government Bodies Visit Expo 2020 Dubai

During the event

Follow > Disable alert for Dubai Disable alert for Abu Dhabi Executive Council Follow >

Representatives from the Abu Dhabi Executive Council visited Expo 2020 Dubai for a half-day workshop and site tour, reaffirming the essential role of national collaboration in delivering the first ever World Expo to take place in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region.

Entities from across the UAE are working closely with Expo 2020 Dubai as the country prepares to welcome the world to an exceptional World Expo in less than two years’ time.

The event was designed to support ongoing efforts to engage executive councils and government entities from all seven emirates in the journey to 2020. Expo is rolling out a number of similar activities and campaigns across the country to ensure that everyone in the UAE has an opportunity to participate in this historic national event.

Through its nationwide approach to delivery, Expo 2020 Dubai aims to deliver a truly inclusive World Expo for millions of people to enjoy. In line with its theme of ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, and its subthemes of Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability, the next World Expo will bring the world together for a six-month celebration of human ingenuity and progress.