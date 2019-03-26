Riverbed to Demonstrate Optimization of Office 365 and Azure at Microsoft Ignite Dubai

Elie Dib, Regional Vice President, EMEA Emerging Markets, at Riverbed

As Microsoft gets ready to bring its Ignite developer conference to the Middle East in March, Riverbed®, The Digital Performance Company™, is set to highlight the benefits of its collaboration with Microsoft offers regional organizations looking to leverage cloud and next-generation infrastructure. Riverbed will showcase its end-to-end visibility and application performance optimization solutions that enable organizations to elevate end-user experiences on Microsoft Office 365 (SaaS), and Azure (IaaS)

“According to the latest Riverbed regional survey, 85% of Middle East companies believe business growth will be driven by positive digital experiences. To deliver these experiences, organizations must not only deliver feature rich applications, but also ensure the performance and usability of these match and exceed customer and employee expectations,” explained Elie Dib, Regional Vice President, EMEA Emerging Markets, at Riverbed. “Over our decade-long partnership with Microsoft, we’ve been delivering to our joint customers, the agility, flexibility, and application performance they need to realize the full potential of their Microsoft cloud, productivity, and mobility solutions. At Ignite, we are eager to emphasize the tight integration between our solutions that translates to seamless deployments and near-effortless management of powerful business enablement infrastructures.”

Offering examples of the improvements customers can expect when utilizing Riverbed’s application performance offerings for the Microsoft cloud, Elie stated, “Customers that have trusted Riverbed when migrating critical workloads and applications to the cloud have not only enhanced app performance and end-user experience, but they have managed to do so while significantly reducing their bandwidth requirements.”

At its stand, G21, Riverbed will demonstrate how the Riverbed® SteelConnect™ SD-WAN solution empowers customers to automate local branch path steering for Microsoft Office 365 via conventional Internet broadband.

As an end-to-end view of the digital experience is essential to consistently deliver high-performing digital services, the company will also showcase Riverbed® SteelCentral™. This product portfolio unifies device-based user experience, application, infrastructure, and network monitoring to provide a holistic view of a user’s digital experience. With powerful monitoring, reporting and analysis capabilities, SteelCentral solutions help businesses close the visibility gap and gain actionable insight into the real end-user experience.

“The region is at the forefront in technological advancements with more tech-enthusiasts currently working on upskilling themselves. Microsoft Ignite, caters to the similar set of audience and provides a platform for them to learn explore and connect with the community to gain practical knowledge into the different areas of technology,” said Sherif Tawfik, Regional Director - Commercial, Partners, Channel & SME, Microsoft Middle East & Africa. “Our association with our partners including Riverbed further strengthens our commitment in the same direction to enable IT professionals to evolve their skills, deepen their expertise and making them future ready.”

The two-day Microsoft Ignite event will take place in Dubai on the 27th and 28th of March and will include over 100 workshops and 350 experts discussing technology innovations and is expected to be attended by IT professionals and business decision makers from across all industries.