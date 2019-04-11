Rixos Bab Al Bahr’s May Fest Set to Liven up Ras Al Khaimah’s Party Scene

During the event

Rixos Bab Al Bahr’s May Fest is back and bigger than ever with a thrilling lineup that will set Ras Al Khaimah’s party fever ablaze. Kicking off on 30th April until 4th May, the fourth edition of this music festival will feature five big names in the entertainment industry who will wow party-goers with the greatest electronic dance music every night.

Al Marjan Island’s top ultra-all-inclusive destination is gearing up for a musical extravaganza featuring a multitude of acts and performances to up the ante from sundown and beyond. Rave on to the biggest party of the year with beats by international artists Metzker Viktoria, Burak Yeter, Doni, Willy William, DJ Baur and DJ Nejtrino as they take to stage global hits, new tunes and a whole lot more throughout each set.

In addition, the hotel will be hosting various dance shows and pool parties including a foam party, R&B gold, and the pink pool party. What’s more, patrons will be spoilt for choice at the mind-blowing themed after festivities; beinvenue, Latino, neon, and the grand masquerade party. Enjoy pulsating mixes, stage shows, a wealthy flow of beverages and tantalizing bites for an unforgettable five-day extravaganza.

Dive into May Fest 2019 with an ultra-all-inclusive stay at Rixos Bab Al Bahr’s well-appointed accommodations, ranging from deluxe rooms to stylish suites. With comfortable luxury as its prime focus, guests are spoilt for choice with an exhaustive variety of recreational and leisure facilities, in-room amenities, and impeccable views of the sea or lush gardens. Indulge in tastes that takes the best of each region for breakfast, lunch and dinner at the selection of diverse and distinct dining venues at the resort. Entertainment key at the five-star resort, as each day is filled with top-notch leisure activities from water adventures to wellness treatments at Anjana Spa, and pumping live music before the main attraction begins. The concert will commence daily from 10pm onwards following which guests can set fire to the dance floor at the resort’s night club Inferno.

Book now Rixos Bab Al Bahr and its ultra-all-inclusive package, which promises a VIP experience with access to an unlimited array of food and premium beverages for the most discerning guests and daily complimentary access to the concerts during your stay.

Schedule for May Fest 2019