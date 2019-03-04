Rixos Hotels to Present Egypt Properties and Announce New Developments at ITB Berlin 2019

Rixos Makadi Bay.

Rixos Hotels has announced its participation in the 53rd edition of the ITB Berlin 2019, that will take place from 6- 10 March.

Held annually, ITB Berlin is the biggest international travel trade show in the world. Every year, it draws thousands of professionals from accommodation providers to hospitality technology vendors from around the globe.

Commenting on the participation, Erkan Yildirim said, “Launching our new properties in ITB Berlin is a huge opportunity, and will help us capitalize on the exposure gained from our participation, and will also help us raise awareness through agreements and collaborations with key players and leading travel agents. This is a perfect platform to meet the best of the industry minds and to forge partnerships with them and also helps us understand challenges that the global hospitality industry faces today.”

The hotelier aims to leverage this global trade platform to announce the opening of its new properties in Hurghada, Magawish, and Makadi Bay in Egypt, while also showcasing its existing properties in Egypt, namely Rixos Sharm El Sheikh, Rixos Premium Seagate, and Rixos Alamein. The delegation will also be promoting its hospitality services to travellers from Europe and abroad, aiming to increase their sales and global market share.

In an exclusive reveal earlier today, Erkan Yildirim, Board Member and Managing Director of Rixos Hotels Egypt confirmed the opening of two world-class properties in Hurghada, located on prime sea-facing locations, and is artistically created to be a secluded sanctuary for couples and families. He commented, “We are excited to announce the opening of the two ultra-all-inclusive Rixos resorts in Hurghada, both slated for a late 2019 opening. The brand has gained monumental momentum in the country and we have also made significant progress towards our commitment to strengthening our portfolio in Egypt and are negotiating deals to expand into Marsa Alam, Aswan and key cities in the country. We are confident that all newly opened Rixos properties, will successfully cater to the needs of the modern business and leisure travellers, across cities."

Upgraded developments in Magawish and Makadi Bay have also been announced- with the signature properties featuring luxury chalets offering direct access to the resort’s signature swimming pool, luxury villas, and exquisite rooms respectively. Most noteworthy will be its pristine stretch of private sandy beach and massive expanse of beachfront area, where every nook and corner will be utilized to embody the larger-than-life, Ultra-All-Inclusive Rixos experience. Yildirim also confirmed ongoing negotiations are taking place for brand-new properties in Sahl Hasheesh, Marsa Alam and Cairo. “Rixos Hotels is actively working towards our objective of issuing 10,000 luxuriantly appointed rooms by the end of 2021,” stated Yildirim.

Rixos Hotels’ popularity and success as Egypt’s leading resorts has been merited to its ground-breaking ultra-all-inclusive concept that was not only met with tremendous success globally that ultimately led to high occupancy rates and revenue generation, but also revolutionized the hospitality market, setting off a trend that was later followed suit by many others. Starting from limitless access to the resort’s pristine private beach and plush swimming pools, guests can also indulge in the resort’s restaurants, bars, premium kids club and fitness facilities at no extra cost. Additionally, with this upgrade guests are eligible for valuable discounts at its signature spa, and leisure entertainment facilities such as motorized water sports.

The hotelier also intends to use this event to fortify Sharm El Sheikh, Alamein, Hurghada, Magawish, Makadi Bay and Egypt’s position as leading tourism destinations, and increase tourist numbers. Furthermore on 7 March, the Rixos delegation will be hosting a cocktail reception at its booth for professionals, a perfect opportunity to network, gather the latest on Rixos Hotels’ new properties, and exchange information on the improvements incorporated to its existing properties.

“Sharm El Sheikh, Alamein and the Egyptian coastal region are already among the top destinations in the MENA region for tourists, who are mostly interested in the city’s unique cultural wealth, museums as well as in the events that act as peak experience and make a trip to Egypt an unforgettable cultural journey. Moreover, they are also attracted by the inspired Egyptian cuisine. They also choose Sharm El Sheikh and Alamein for activities such as sailing and other sea sports,” added Yildirim.

This year ITB Berlin is expected to attract over 170,000 global visitors including 110,000 trade visitors over the five days. Parallel with the show will be held the ITB Berlin Convention which is the largest of its kind in the world.

