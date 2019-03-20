RJ Donates Sewing Machines to Women in Southern Jordan on the Occasion of Mother’s Day

During the event

Royal Jordanian chose mothers from Adhruh village, in Ma’an governorate, in the south of Jordan, to celebrate Mother’s Day, which is observed tomorrow. A team from Royal Jordanian visited the village yesterday to honor a group of women who completed a course in sewing by offering them sewing machines that can help them work and sustainably support their families.

The event, which was held in cooperation with the Association of Training and Qualifying Jordanian Women, included distributing 30 sewing machines and symbolic gifts. The women expressed happiness and gratefulness for this RJ gesture, and praised Royal Jordanian for always staying connected with communities all over Jordan, as well as for its significant efforts to boost the concept of sustainable development and social solidarity values.

President/CEO Stefan Pichler stressed that Royal Jordanian is keen to lend continuous support to the local community, on different occasions marked throughout the year, in view of its role as Jordan’s national carrier and a pillar of its economic structure. He also reminded of the key role the private sector plays in helping to reduce poverty and unemployment, in addition to improving the quality of life in remote areas of the country. He added that RJ takes its social responsibility very seriously, considering it a duty that goes along with its main responsibility of serving the national economy.

The head of the Association of Training and Qualifying Jordanian Women, Munifa Al Jazi, praised Royal Jordanian’s continuous initiatives through which it interacts with members of the society, as well as the company’s contribution to offer help to those in need, especially when it creates opportunities to help women depend on themselves and support their families economically. Al Jazi also highlighted the importance of training and qualifying Jordanian women to face poverty and challenges that the Jordanian society in general suffers from.