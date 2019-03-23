Rotana Hotels in Qatar Honor the Local Media Body

Strategically located near Hamad International Airport, and a few minutes away from Doha downtown and the business district, Oryx Rotana is an elegant, modern hotel outfitted with the latest technologies.
Ideal for business travellers, the hotel offers the best accommodation choices with 400 deluxe rooms and suites that combine charming décor with state-of-the-art amenities.
Offering first-rate facilities and services underpinned by advanced technology to meet all business requirements, Oryx Rotana has nine meeting halls, fitted with the latest audio-visual equipment and managed by a multilingual event management team ready to offer all possible help and answer all enquiries related to hosting business meetings and events.
Oryx Rotana is also home to a selection of refined restaurants that cater to all tastes and combine luxury with the best international cuisines. The hotel also offers the Jazz Club restaurants and The Cellar bar with its vintage wines and Mediterranean Tapas.
For recreation and fitness, Oryx Rotana’s Bodylines Leisure & Fitness Club offers superb facilities including a fully equipped gymnasium supervised by highly qualified trainers, sauna, steam bath, Jacuzzi, massage, and thermally-controlled, open air pools.Less...
Contact Information:
P.O. Box 29922
Doha, Qatar