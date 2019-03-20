Royal Jordanian Offers 21 Percent off on Tickets on Mother’s Day

The exciting offer will be valid for 24 hours on March 21, and available through RJ’s online channels: www.rj.com and mobile application.

Royal Jordanian is offering a discount of 21% on its selling fares in celebration of Mother’s Day.

The exciting offer will be valid for 24 hours on March 21, and available through RJ’s online channels: www.rj.com and mobile application.

This sales promotion applies to round-trip fares for all RJ’s global destinations, excluding travel originating from US and Canada, in Economy and Business classes, for travel valid between May 1 and December 15, 2019. Those taking advantage of this sales promo can enjoy a maximum stay of 30 days and a minimum stay of three days at their destinations.

President/CEO Stefan Pichler said: “There is no such love as the love for a mother so it is worth to reward her with a ticket that can take her anywhere on our global network. I invite you to grab this opportunity and book your discounted ticket as a gift for her. What is also great about this offer is that travel can take place any time during the next eight months of the year.”