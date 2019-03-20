Royal Jordanian Offers 21 Percent off on Tickets on Mother’s Day

Royal Jordanian's role as Jordan's national carrier and has been established since 1963. Today, under the invaluable guidance and directives of His Majesty King Abdullah II, the airline carries out its mission, while continuously modernizing and upgrading its services, renewing its fleet and expanding its route network and operations.
Royal Jordanian operates flights from Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan. Its fleet covers a network of 60 destinations on four continents.Less...
Contact Information:
Housing Bank Commercial Center,
Queen Noor St.,
P .O .Box: 302
Amman 11118
Jordan