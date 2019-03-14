The S Hotel Al Barsha to Debut at Arabian Travel Market

The S Hotel

Follow > Disable alert for Shailesh Grover Disable alert for Al Barsha Follow >

Dubai-based hotel chain The S Hotel Al Barsha has confirmed its participation in Arabian Travel Market 2019, the international travel and tourism event unlocking business potential within the Middle East for inbound and outbound tourism professionals. The event will run from April 28 to May 1, 2019 at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Shailesh Grover, General Manager of The S Hotel Al Barsha, said: “We are glad to take part in Arabian Travel Market. As the region’s leading travel fair, ATM offers us a fabulous platform to introduce and showcase our first The S Hotel in the Middle East, The S Hotel Al Barsha.”

“As the global meeting place for the travel trade, it is a must for us to be present. We are excited to meet our peers, share ideas with trade professionals as well as investors and developers. We also have a unique opportunity to touch base with our key partners who have been supporting the inbound traffic and to get the right mix of business share in the ensuing period.”

A recent research report released by Arabian Travel Market ahead of the major event reveals that the UAE is set to welcome 8.92 million visitors from top five source markets by 2023. The report says that the country’s top three source markets for inbound tourism are India, KSA and UK. The number of Indian visitors travelling to the UAE will increase at a CAGR of 7% to 3.01 million in 2023, while arrivals from Saudi Arabia and the UK will witness an increase of 2% and 1% to 1.76 million and 1.28 million respectively over the same period.

“Our marketing efforts are geared towards attracting guests from these high-growth segments. Our focus is to get a bigger slice of the inbound tourists from India, KSA, UK, China and Russia. We’re also targeting the GCC & Middle East, Southeast Asia, Far East Asia, Europe and Latin America,” Grover explains.

It is the first-time for The S Hotel Al Barsha to participate in ATM. The UAE-based hospitality group recently had its grand opening and media launch of its first four-star property in Dubai in February 2019. It is quickly emerging as a preferred accommodation among the regional hospitality brands with 70% occupancy rate for its first three months of operation.

The midscale property features 234 well-equipped rooms, 12 stylish suites, three distinctly themed restaurants and a first-class spa with a relaxing and modern ambience.

“With the robust growth of tourism and the UAE government’s full support as well as the Expo 2020 next year, it is the right time to grow our midscale properties. Under S Hotel, we have upcoming properties

that are being built in key locations in the UAE & GCC which are in line with our aggressive expansion strategy. Though we are just starting our foray into hospitality we have seen a positive response from our guests, coming from business and leisure travelers,” Grover adds.

The S Hotel Al Barsha combines world-class facilities with the very best in Middle Eastern charm and hospitality. The hotel looks forward to welcoming its trade partners and business associates and have them experience a touch of local culture and warm hospitality.

World-class tourism destinations from around the world will showcase a diverse range of accommodation options, breath taking tourism attractions, travel technology and key airline routes at Arabian Travel Market.

To know more about The S Hotel Al Barsha, please call (+971) 4 871 2222 or email

info@s-hotelsinternational.comor visit https://www.s-hotelsinternational.com.