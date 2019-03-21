SAE to Host Creative Spring Camps for Aspiring Students in Film, Animation, and Graphic Design

The SAE Institute is the largest worldwide private college for Audio Production, Film Production, Interactive Animation and Applied Multimedia, providing practical training courses, as well as academic degree programmes across 57 schools in 26 countries.
SAE Institute was established as The School of Audio Engineering (SAE) in October 1976 by engineer/producer Tom Misner, who in doing so developed the world's first combined practical and theoretical curriculum in audio engineering.
SAE’s unique education system remains the only one of its kind in the world and has since expanded to offer programs in other curriculums such as film making, multimedia and other creative media.
The first courses began humbly in a 4-track recording studio however, over the past three decades, SAE has developed into a world-wide network of campuses, boasting some of the most advanced equipment and facilities available to students studying in the creative media industries.
SAE Institute Dubai officially opened in 2006 in Knowledge Village offering courses in Audio Engineering, Film Making, Digital Animation and Multimedia. The Dubai campus now boasts over 200 students.
Contact Information:
Knowledge Village
Block 16 Level 2
Dubai,
UAE