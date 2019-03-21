SAE to Host Creative Spring Camps for Aspiring Students in Film, Animation, and Graphic Design

Interactive programs and hands-on sessions to spark creativity, build confidence and evoke passion in creative media

SAE, the world’s leading educator in creative media industries will host various creative media camps this spring break for students between the ages of 12 and 16. The camps will aim to inspire and nurture youth creativity through interactive practical sessions in the fields of film, animation or graphic design. They will also get a chance to experience a meaningful, hands-on introduction to the fundamentals of creative and design-thinking methodology.

Christina Kallas, Head of Enrolment and Outreach at SAE Institute, Dubai commented, “SAE Dubai is committed to developing the media industry in the UAE and MENA region by modelling and inspiring the young generation. With the creative spring camps, we are building a platform where students are able to learn, grow and express their talent and creativity in a media driven environment.”

The five-day camp will be led by experienced industry instructors and will provide participants with hands-on training and a chance to start their portfolios in film, animation or design. The camp also provides participants with the opportunity to discover their interest in creative media, explore creativity thinking, improve team building skills, and make friends with students of similar interests.

“The learning and opportunities for social interaction will be incredible for participants. Such camps are a great way for young minds with an interest in arts and media to experience a creative outlet while focusing on soft skills and learning,” added Kallas.

The Creative Media Spring Camps will be held at SAE Institute’s Dubai campus, located at Block 2B, G Floor, Dubai Knowledge Park. The camp will begin on Sunday, 31 March and run through Thursday, 11 April. Daily camp sessions will take place from 9:00AM to 2:00PM for five consecutive days. The cost for the five-day program is AED 1,500.

For more information or to register your interest, contact Eliqa Jaafar on +971 4 360 6456 or email SAE Dubai at e.jaafar@saedubai.com for more details.