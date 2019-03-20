Samih Sawiris Chairman of Muriya Receives Honorary Award at Oman Tourism Awards

During the event

Samih Sawiris, Chairman of Orascom Development Holding (ODH) and Muriya, received an honorary award at the Oman Tourism Awards recognizing his efforts in steering Muriya’s success for over 10 years since starting operations in the Sultanate. Muriya, the successful partnership between Orascom Development Holding (ODH) and Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN), is the largest and most diversified private real estate and tourism developer in Oman. Today, its Hawana Salalah and Jebel Sifah destinations are home to 1,150 hotel rooms, two world-class marinas, Oman’s first aqua park, a 9-hole Harradine golf course and freehold residences for Omanis and foreigners, all of which are contributing towards solidifying Oman’s status as an up-and-coming tourist and investment destination. His Excellency Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal Al-Busaidi, Minister of Interior presented the award to Sawiris.

Sawiris, said “I would like to thank the Government of Oman and the Ministry of Tourism for their continuous support which made Muriya’s achievements possible over the past decade. The Sultanate is blessed with unrivalled natural topography and touristic key differentiators that position it at the forefront of international tourism destinations and enable it to further develop numerous projects similar to Hawana Salalah in other areas across the Sultanate.”

To date, Muriya has achieved a string of milestones delivering on its strategic plan to build vibrant integrated tourism complexes (ITCSs). It has invested more than $650 million and developed the thriving destinations of Hawana Salalah and Jebel Sifah. The company have delivered 1,150 hotel rooms across the two destinations in six years, including 177 rooms that have just opened the beginning of this year. Plans are under way to add more hotel rooms to our hotel portfolio over the coming years.

Sawiris himself has extensive experience as an investor in the travel industry worldwide and a leading figure in the field of tourism and investment. The Cairo-born business tycoon is the founder and Chairman of Orascom Development Holding (ODH.SW), a Swiss- incorporated company listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX). Orascom Development is a leading developer of fully integrated destinations that include hotels, private villas and apartments, leisure facilities such as golf courses, marinas and supporting infrastructure. Orascom Development’s diversified portfolio of destinations is spread over seven jurisdictions (Egypt, Oman, Montenegro, Switzerland, UAE, Morocco and UK). The businessman is also a stakeholder in various companies including Orascom Construction Industries and Lafarge, a world leader in building material and a major player in the cement, aggregates and concrete industries