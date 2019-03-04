Samsung Takes on Every Inch of Dubai to Surprise People… You could be next

The Galaxy Crew surprised people at the least expected places

If you’ve been hearing buzz surrounding the number 10 recently, it’s not a coincidence! Samsung is celebrating its 10th anniversary with amazing prizes, including the amazing addition to the Galaxy S family, the Galaxy S10, throughout the UAE.

The Galaxy Crew surprised people at the least expected places; whether they’re watching a movie, a football match, while doing their groceries or even working out at the gym.

Lucky selected people had to undertake some fun challenges to win exciting prizes.

Samsung calls it THE GALAXY OF SURPRISES!

And you could be the next winner!