Samsung Takes the Uae on a Galaxy of Surprises!

The fastest participants to complete the Maze challenges won a Galaxy S10+. A winner was announced every four hours.

Another bar-raising smartphone range, another decade of innovation – Samsung celebrated its 10th anniversary with cool prizes across the UAE, including the amazing new addition to the Galaxy S family, the Galaxy S10+ which offers possibilities beyond imagination.

After Samsung’s week-long festivities across cinemas, hypermarkets, gyms and universities, the grand finale saw a giant structure in the shape of S10 built in Dubai Mall’s Ice Rink, over the weekend, from Thursday to Saturday, where 10 lucky winners received Galaxy S10+ smartphones; whereas thousands of visitors got discount vouchers on Samsung products.

The main attraction of the installation was the “Galaxy Maze” where visitors had to complete a variety of challenges, based on unique features to the new Galaxy S range, to unlock the maze.

The fastest participants to complete the Maze challenges won a Galaxy S10+. A winner was announced every four hours.