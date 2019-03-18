SANS Institute Gears up for First Ever Middle East Cyber Security Summit

Ned Baltagi, Managing Director, Middle East & Africa at SANS Institute

SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training, announces its first ever Cyber Security Middle East Summit, to be held in Abu Dubai on 4 April, 2019. The one-day summit, which will take place at the Fairmont Bab Al Bahr Hotel, will be followed by an intensive deep-dive training program delivered by cyber security experts from 6 – 11 April 2019.

“Our mission at SANS is to deliver cutting-edge information security knowledge and skills to all security professionals and students to help them protect their business’ people and assets,” commented Ned Baltagi, Managing Director, Middle East & Africa at SANS Institute. “We are excited to be delivering the first SANS Summit in the Middle East, and the agenda is jam-packed with opportunities to share knowledge, practical tips and innovative methods for improving security that will equip today’s cyber security professionals with the skills needed to better defend us from the attacks of tomorrow.”

The SANS Cyber Security Middle East Summit will be the first of a series of SANS’ summits to be hosted in the Middle East, bringing together prominent practitioners from leading organizations for one day to share lessons learned, new tools, and innovative methods for improving security and overcoming challenges facing the industry. Through impactful presentations and interactive networking opportunities, attendees will be able to walk away with actionable information and newly forged industry connections that have a lasting impact on their organization’s security program.

The event will feature top keynote sessions on exciting topics such as ‘Car hacking - exploring security risks of autonomous vehicles’ by Aatif Khan, cyber security researcher; ‘Emerging threats from SANS Internet Storm Center’ by Bojan Zdrnja, CTO of INFIGO IS; a workshop on mobile radio access network exploitation by Ali Abdollahi, cyber security division manager at FWUTech; and ‘Raising the bar for the attacker’ by Greg Scheidel, Chief Cybersecurity Officer, Iron Vine Security to name a few.

From April 6-11, 2019, the training program will continue with two SANS courses - SEC530: Defensible Security Architecture, and FOR572: Advanced Network Forensics: Threat Hunting, Analysis, and Incident Response - aimed at helping professionals in the industry build their arsenal of defenses, and learn how to better protect their organizations.

"Our cyber security summit and training events help both industry professionals and aspiring career executives to remain abreast of the latest threats and techniques to compromise and protect. SANS is committed to growing the number of skilled cyber security professionals in the region through dedicated training events and workshops. As regional businesses continue to be impacted by the limited number of cyber security professionals, we are seeing digital transformation initiatives being delayed because of lack of confidence from the management about the robustness of a company's security profile. Both the depth of training and the number of cyber security professionals trained are therefore a key focus for SANS in this region," Mr. Baltagi added.

Delegates attending the week-long event will be able to distinguish themselves as information security leaders by preparing for their GIAC Certification, network with their peers and share topics of similar challenges, attend bonus sessions led by SANS’ Instructors and gain insights into latest cyber security topics. They will also be able to leverage OnDemand bundles and extend their SANS' courses by four months.

To learn more about the Cyber Security Summit Middle East in Abu Dhabi, please visit: https://www.sans.org/event/Cyber-Security-Middle-East-Summit-2019