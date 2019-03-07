SAP Launches Leonardo Internet of Things to Enable Middle East Intelligent Enterprises

Follow > Disable alert for Leonardo IoT Disable alert for SAP SE Follow >

SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) has unveiled SAP Leonardo Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities, the all-encompassing technology that generates and drives digital transformation for Industrial IoT and Industry 4.0.

In addition, SAP announced the cloud-to-cloud interoperability of SAP Leonardo IoT with Microsoft Azure IoT Hub, providing customers a choice of connectivity and device management. SAP is committed to a strong ecosystem for IoT and understands the value its partners can bring to joint customers. This announcement was made at the recent Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

SAP is uniquely positioned to bring IoT data together with business processes. SAP Leonardo IoT will help customers increase productivity, redefine their customer experience and grow their revenue streams. It will enable customers to embed IoT into line-of-business (LoB) solutions, enhance business applications with IoT technology and develop new business models based on the new data the IoT solutions generate.

“SAP delivers valuable insight and drives business results by embedding IoT data into business processes,” said Elvira Wallis, senior vice president and global head of IoT at SAP. “With the launch of SAP Leonardo IoT, SAP solidifies its commitment to the IoT, and in particular Industrial IoT. The combination of IoT and our depth and breadth of high-value industry and application expertise helps customers gain greater business value and a stronger competitive advantage.”

In addition, SAP announced the latest group of global organizations, spanning multiple geographies and industries, are among the latest to select SAP SuccessFactors solutions in the fourth quarter of 2018 to help digitalize HR processes and deliver world-class employee experiences: Volkswagen Group, Schaeffler Group, Erste Group, Kongsberg Automotive, Norsk Hydro, Coles Group, and Shanying International.

“Every company wants a high-performing, dedicated workforce,” said SAP SuccessFactors President Greg Tomb. “The employee experience is absolutely key to that. Organizations like these that prioritize their people by digitally transforming their HR technology are one step closer to winning the war for top talent and connecting people to purpose, which ultimately leads to stronger business results.