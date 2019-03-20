SAS Recognized at Arab Best Awards 2018 for the Third Consecutive Year

During the event

Alaa Youssef, Managing Director – Middle East at SAS, was awarded the Arab Best Award for the third year in a row. Held at Marriott Charles de Gaulle in Paris on the 17th of March 2019, Alaa was amongst 100 CEO’s awarded at the ceremony. Established in 2016, the Arab Best Award lauded leaders across three core categories – Arab CEOs, Business Excellence and Arts & Heritage.

The ceremony was attended by distinguished leaders from various sectors such as petrochemicals, telecommunications, aviation, food industries, insurance, banking and financial services, investment, public services, information technology, paper industries, petroleum products and media marketing.

The winners were selected according to 17-point criteria based on the ABAEC Merit System, such as alignment to strategic business goals; leadership style and innovation and learning among others.

As a long-recognized leader in analytics, SAS has been leading the way in enabling organizations towards finding new and creative ways to address issues surrounding business sustainability and digital preparedness. This commitment and concerted effort has led to being honored for leadership, innovation and performance at the Arab Best Award.

Commenting on his win, Alaa Youssef, Managing Director – Middle East as SAS, said: “It is an absolute honor to represent SAS at such an esteemed event for the third time. SAS is the global leader in the analytics industry, and our commitment to deriving actionable insights from data across all industries is an essential part of achieving this success. Therefore, this award validates these efforts.”