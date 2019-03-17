Screening of the Jaida at the Ishbilia Theater and Art-Hub in March

Ishbilia Theatre and Art-Hub is the first independent art house in Saida, Lebanon.

As part of the partnership between MAD Solutions and the Ishbilia Theatre and Art-Hub, the feature film The Jaida by director Selma Baccar will screen at the Ishbilia Theatre and Art-Hub in Saida, Lebanon, on Friday, March 15 at 7:30 pm (GMT +2). This comes in coincidence with the film's screening at the Beirut Women International Film Festival.

Ishbilia Theatre and Art-Hub is the first independent art house in Saida, Lebanon. It aims to promote art decentralization, encourage different forms of art and support independent artists.

The film screened at several international film festivals, including the Casablanca Arab Film Festival, Carthage Film Festival (JCC), Cairo International Film Festival (CIFF), Festival Annaba du Film Méditerranéen, Karama Human Rights Film Festival, Festival du film arabe de Fameck, and Manarat Mediterranean Film Festival in Tunisia.

Set in 1954, four women meet at Dar Joued, a correction facility for women who disobey their husbands. Under the jailer's authority, the Jaida, inmates endure humiliations, privations and torture. Despite tough daily living conditions, they find hope and joy in their emerging friendship.

Directed by Selma Baccar, El Jaida stars Souhir Ben Amara, Mohamed Ali Ben Jemaa, Khaled Houissa and Najoua Zouhair. The Jaida is distributed by MAD Solutions in the Arab world.

Selma Baccar is a Tunisian director and politician. In 1990, she became the first woman producer in Tunisia with her production company Inter Médias Production. She studied film at the French Film Institute and then worked for Tunisian TV and as an assistant director on the set of several feature films. During her professional career, she directed short films, feature films, documentaries and TV series.