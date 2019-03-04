Secretary of State of Internalization: Portugal’s Finest Arts and Culture to Shine at Expo 2020 Dubai

Eurico Brilhante Dias with Jamal Al majaida

Portugal will have a strong presence at Expo 2020 in Dubai said the Secretary of State of Internationalization of the Portuguese Economy, HE Eurico Brilhante Dias regarding the country’s participation in the six-month-long international exhibition in the United Arab Emirates.

The Portuguese stand has been envisioned with the objective of reflecting the nation’s culture and hopes to promote its profile as a modern, economic, cultural and productive country among the Gulf states. HE Dias anticipates that Expo 2020 is slated to be the largest of its kind in history, crediting the unprecedented preparations undertaken by the UAE ahead of this landmark event. Moreover, Portugal which recorded a tremendous 20 million visitors in 2018 is seeking to boost the number of tourists from the UAE and the GCC countries.

Commenting on Portuguese-Emirati relations, HE Dias said,to IRIS MEDIA “ : “Our close political and economic ties are reflected positively on the increasing value of bilateral trade, however I believe there is scope for growth through more investments, trade opportunities, and business relations that will benefit and develop both economies. I am not just referring to an exchange of goods and services, but also of our cultures”.

The minister hopes to make steady progress towards his goal at the Expo 2020 Dubai for which Portugal is developing a stand that integrates its rich culture, society and burgeoning economy. HE Dias stated, “I had the opportunity to visit the Expo 2020 site and it is truly impressive be it the buildings, infrastructure and adjoined facilities. I hope with our strong participation at Expo 2020, the GCC region will familiarize itself with Portugal’s culture, and our potential as a modern nation that has much to offer”.

HE Dias noted that hundreds of Portuguese companies operating in the UAE play an important role in supporting the development of the country across vital industries including the manufacturing, services, retail, and infrastructure sectors, among others. On the other hand, Portugal represents an attractive destination for Emirati and international investments, not only because of its far reach across Latin America, Africa and Europe, but also due to the availability of skilled labour. Global enterprises have recently provided support for various vital areas of the Portuguese economy, including the automotive, manufacturing, digital, hospitality and banking sectors, with Google, BMW, Volkswagen and BNP Paribas all opening technological centres and branches across Portugal.

The minister outlined the economic policies that Portugal has embraced over the years to accomplish its growth, as is evident from the last six years that has consistently recorded high figures. He said Portugal adopted integrated strategies to diversify its economy while encouraging the private sector to invest in software and sectors such as renewable energy, technology, small and medium-sized industries and infrastructure. “Portugal has sought to attract foreign direct investments and promote its local talent to achieve self-sufficiency and strengthen its economy. Despite recent economic threats such as BREXIT and the tense US-Chinese trade relations, we remain hopeful for a strong economy that is reflected through significant developments in the fields of scientific research, and industrial technology,” added the minister.

HE Dias welcomed the impetus that had been brought to Portuguese-Emirati relations through his visit and stressed the importance of promoting bilateral cooperation in the energy, industry, transportation, sports, technology and cultural fields. He concluded by highlighting the strength of the Portuguese economy and hopes to strengthen investment relations while also enhancing communication between the business sectors of both the UAE and Portugal.