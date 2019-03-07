Share Your Foodie Photos to Win Dh10,000 at City Centre Mirdif This DFF

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is the leading shopping mall, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).
A remarkable business success story, Majid Al Futtaim started from one man’s vision to transform the face of shopping, entertainment and leisure to ‘create great moments for everyone, every day’. It has since grown into one of the United Arab Emirates’ most respected and successful businesses spanning 13 international markets, employing more than 30,000 people, and achieving the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately-held corporates in the Middle East.
Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 19 shopping malls, 12 hotels and three mixed-use communities, with further developments underway in the region.Less...
Contact Information:
Tower 1, 10th Floor,
City Centre Deira Complex
Dubai,
United Arab Emirates