Share Your Foodie Photos to Win Dh10,000 at City Centre Mirdif This DFF

Calling all foodstagrammers: flex your food photography skills at City Centre Mirdif this Dubai Food Festival for a chance to get insta -famous and win an AED 10,000 Mall GiftCard at the end of the festival.

Try out new cuisines every day until March 9 and snap your mouth-watering meals with the backdrop of a visually appealing placemat at participating outlets. Share it on Instagram and Facebook with #CCMiFoodie for a chance to win an AED500 Mall GiftCard daily. The best image from the entire campaign will receive an AED10,000 GiftCard. A selection of photographs shared by diners will be reposted on LED screens at the mall during the festival, as well.

For inspiration, look at @megsblogged’s wholesome plate of labneh ciabatta with fresh veggies from Sukkar restaurant or droll over @rolathruthelense ‘s gorgeous spread of sushi from Sushi Art. @dubai_food_fans stopped by City Centre Mirdif recently to try out a range of cuisines and shared her experience using #CCMiFoodie, as well.

What’s more, customers who spend AED 200 or more at City Centre Mirdif stores during Dubai Food Festival will become eligible to enter a grand prize draw to win AED 25,000. Those who spend the same sum on food and beverages at the mall will have their chance of winning multiplied fivefold.