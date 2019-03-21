Sharjah Airport Authority showcased its services at Moscow International Travel & Tourism Exhibition

Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority,

Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA) participated in the Moscow International Travel & Tourism Exhibition (MITT) 2019 at the Expocentre Fairgrounds in Moscow, Russia from March 12th to 14th.

SAA participated under the umbrella of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) with representatives from travel and tourism companies and hotels in the emirate. The Authority was keen to participate this year in order to highlight its latest services for partners, customers and passengers and the expansion projects that will increase the Airport’s capacity so that it can accommodate more passengers and aviation companies during the upcoming season.

H.E. Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, said, “MITT is one of the most important exhibitions and Sharjah Airport is keen to participate every year. It is a great opportunity to meet and communicate with travel and tourism companies from around the world, especially those from the Russian travel market at a time when Russian tourists are increasingly interested in visiting Sharjah.”

His Excellency added, “The SAA’s participation in these exhibitions and in other local and international events is part of joint efforts to promote the Emirate of Sharjah as an ideal destination for tourism, business and culture, and to showcase Sharjah Airport’s services and facilities for current and potential customers.”

His Excellency expressed his gratitude to SCTDA for its efforts and support for all participants that represent the emirate of Sharjah at international exhibitions.

MITT is considered one of the largest exhibitions in the industry; each year, over 1,800 companies from more than 234 destinations participate. It serves as a platform for meetings with industry leaders and an opportunity for participants to promote their destinations. Since its launch in 1994, MITT, which attracts commercial visitors, has become one of the most important travel industry exhibitions. In 2018, the exhibition attracted approximately 22,700 visitors and experts from 90 countries around the world.