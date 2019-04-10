Sharjah Kennel Centre Accredited by Two Largest International Organisations for Dogs

Yousuf Al Hosani, who is in charge of Sharjah Kennel Centre

The Environment and Protected Areas Authority’s (EPAA) Sharjah Kennel Centre aims to register and conserve purebred dogs through its plans and programs. The Centre regulates breeding and organises local and international shows in accordance with FCI requirements.

Sharjah Kennel Centre issues purebred dogs with pedigree certificates that are recognised in all countries under FCI’s umbrella,enabling breeders and purebred dogs to participate in local and international shows. The Centre is internationally-recognised, which means that breeders can export their dogs to any FCI member country.

Yousuf Al Hosani, who is in charge of Sharjah Kennel Centre, said, “Sharjah Kennel Centre is the UAE’s first and only centre authorised to conserve purebred dogs. The Centre’s international accreditation will benefit all breeders in the UAE. They will be able to get internationally-recognised pedigree certificates for their dogs, which means that their dogs can compete in international shows and that breeders can sell their dogs around the world.”

He added, “Amateurs and new breeders of purebred dogs should make inquiries and request pedigree certificates, which guarantee that the dogs meet international standards.”

Since its establishment in 2016, the Centre has organised several training courses with international trainers in addition to courses on training dogs for dog shows and competitions. The Centre also organised four purebred shows with FCI arbitration; more than 150 purebred dogs participated.