Sharjah Media City Launches Its Media Training Arm in a Joint Venture with Exceed Media

Sharjah Media City (Shams) announced signing a cooperation agreement with Exceed Media for the establishment of a joint venture company that will act as the media training arm of Sharjah Media City. The joint venture company will provide training courses in media, computer and software in addition to various sectors.

H.E. Dr. Khalid Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City (Shams), emphasized on the importance of this agreement, under which the media training arm of Sharjah Media City (Shams) will provide training courses and platforms for all interested corporations and individuals. He added that based on Shams’ vision, the joint venture aims to develop and train talents and human resources working in media and creative sectors, achieve the regional leadership in education and training for media and creative sectors and support the development of high quality creative media content.

The Chairman also stated that the agreement with Exceed Media is aimed at benefiting from their broad experience in the creation of a variety of media content for television, radio, cinema, print and audio media, internet and modern media. “They have experience in government, education and training sector through their partnership with leading training centers and professional trainers from across the world to help corporations and individuals improve efficiency and creativity at the workplace,” he added.

Mohamad Khasrow, CEO of Exceed Media, expressed his delight about signing the agreement with Sharjah Media City. He added that through this joint venture and new office in the city, the company is looking forward to achieving the shared vision of training and development of young talents in the region, in general, and in the UAE, in particular.

“Exceed Media is dedicated to the development of high quality training solutions for the creation of digital media content, by incorporating efforts such as organizing training courses, workshops and conferences in the Middle East and North Africa region. We firmly believe that the need for quality training is infinite. Therefore, our training courses were designed with a focus on providing hands on training that will enable our clients achieve their respective business objectives,” he added

Shams’ is a world-class media hub for innovative facilities and services, and offers over 120 business activities to choose from providing the flexibility to combine different activities on the same license. Licenses issued by Shams allow companies to operate the business activities in accordance with their license and offers facilities, flexible legal framework, general and logistic services to investors. They also provides unique services to investors from across the world along with high level innovative services in a safe and vibrant ecosystem for entrepreneurs to set up their business

The Toronto-based Exceed Mediaoffers authorized training from Apple, Adobe, Avid and Autodesk in digital media content creation, production and post-production. Available in the Middle East and North Africa, Exceed Media is known for its high quality training, serving a large number of business sectors.