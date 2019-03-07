Sharjah Media City Officially Launches the UAE Entertainment Experience Platform

Follow > Disable alert for Sharjah Media City Follow >

Sharjah Media City (Shams) officially launched The UAE Entertainment Experience. The first of its kind; a native project in the film production industry from the Arab World. The launch ceremony was attended by Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Media Council, Sheikha Jawaher bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, Member of the Board of Trustees of the World Youth Business Club, and a group of VIPs, cinema stars and media figures from across the Arab world, in addition to media representatives.

H.E Dr Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City (Shams) noted “Revealing the start of the work on the first Emirati and Arabic film is an important milestone of The UAE Entertainment Experience. Part of Shams’ strategy to ensure an innovation-based media environment, and to provide elements of a comprehensive and sustainable media city”.

The announcement was made during the launch ceremony which was organized by Sharjah Media City in collaboration with Arab Format Lab, yesterday (Wednesday) at the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry. During the ceremony, a 10 minute script of the first Emirati crowdsourced movie was revealed.

Al Midfa added, “We are seeking to develop the film industry’s infrastructure and nurture young Emirati and Arab talent in all areas of film and television production. We also aim to stimulate start-ups and provide them with long-term training, which will reflect our strategic goal. As part of The UAE Entertainment Experience, Sharjah Media City will launch ‘films made by audience members’ for the first time in the Arab world”.

In his speech, the chairman of Sharjah Media City said; “We are pleased to launch the first 10 minutes of the script of the first Emirati crowdsourced film, as part of The UAE Entertainment Experience. In an interactive community of UAE-based talent, consisting of a group of scriptwriters, actors, directors and technical professionals who are respectively proficient in audio, cinematography, lighting, music composition, graphics and interior design will all compete. The project will include training, workshops and will culminate with an awards ceremony. The award winning project has been successfully implemented in a number of countries thus far”.

Khulud Abu Homos, CEO of Arab Format Lab, expressed her happiness to be part of this pioneering film project, which she feels will serve as added value to the Emirate of Sharjah’s diverse offering in terms of media, knowledge, thought and culture. In her speech during the launch ceremony, Abu Homos expressed how Arab Format Lab is proud to collaborate with Sharjah Media City, Extending thanks to the city, for giving them the opportunity to work in one of the Arab World’s most important projects in the field content development for film and television production.

Abu Homos praised the productive efforts made by Shams, by establishing a world-class center of media innovation in the region, developing the talent pool of local, young startups; nurturing them in the film making industry, with the aim of building a vibrant community that is rich in knowledge and innovation.

Sharjah Media City (Shams) has revealed the names of the members of the dream team that will take part in The UAE Entertainment Experience: comprised of director; Nahla Al Fahad, actors; Habib Ghuloom and writer; Mohammed Hassan Ahmed and Abdullah Haider. The UAE Entertainment Experience is set to be an ongoing, interactive platform for crowd sourced movies. An inspiring environment for all professions within film-making to learn, develop and nurture their craft through competition with their peers.

As a unique project; The UAE Entertainment Experience hosts a team of professional filmmakers who will inspire creative young talents on pursuing a career in film.