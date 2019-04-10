Shaza Salalah is a wonderful new addition to the sun-kissed, emerald coastal hamlet of Salalah. Verdant, lush and oh so honeymoon chic, it is the only address for unrivalled luxury and seclusion on the almost tropical coconut-fringed Oman coast. The perfect antidote for all the demands of life, Shaza Salalah promises private beach elegance so idyllic, it is entirely possible that once you arrive, you may not want to leave. Opening 2017.
Shaza Hotels Appoints General Manager for Sharjah Collection by Mysk
Sharjah Collection by Mysk is one of its kind in the UAE. From the Nature Retreat in Kalba to the ‘Desertscapes’ in Al Faya or the Caravanserai in Al Badayer, each of these boutique resorts offer guests the opportunity to immerse themselves in the nature, culture and heritage of the location and discover a fascinating mix of indigenous experiences. Mysk by Shaza is the flourishing lifestyle brand of Shaza Hotels.
Shaza Hotels, a member of the Global Hotel Alliance, has announced the appointment of Shafik Alaaeddine as the General Manager for the Sharjah Collection by Mysk. Making the announcement, Sanjiv Malhotra, Executive Vice President for Shaza Hotels, said, “Shafik Alaaeddine is a respected and caring leader. Creating a unique personality of a new raising through interesting and meaningful guest experiences is one of the key strengths of Shafik. Being familiar with the cultural nuances, he will be able to represent both Sharjah and Shaza in the beautiful collection he will lead.”
Shafik Alaaeddine has spent several years with Shaza Hotels in various capacities and countries in the Middle East and Africa. He has been a key team leader in building the Mysk by Shaza brand, opening the flagship property, Mysk Al Mouj, Muscat. The core of his talent is his focus on guest services and making a destination successful. Shafik has an eye for recruiting excellent talent and training the team to deliver unique guest experiences. Shafik’s temperament in leadership, and creativity will help launch the retreats in a carefully orchestrated manner.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
Top Headlines
FEATURED STORIES
- Will terror attacks damper Arabs' appetite for European holidays?
- Nip, tuck: Dubai's grand plans for being a major player in medical tourism
- Eleven month after bomb attack, Turkish Air resumes flights to Sharm El-Sheikh
- Saudi poised to become new leader in theme park industry
- Bahrain begins large overpass project near new building developments