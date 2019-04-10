Shaza Hotels Appoints General Manager for Sharjah Collection by Mysk

Shafik Alaaeddine - General Manager Sharjah Collection

Sharjah Collection by Mysk is one of its kind in the UAE. From the Nature Retreat in Kalba to the ‘Desertscapes’ in Al Faya or the Caravanserai in Al Badayer, each of these boutique resorts offer guests the opportunity to immerse themselves in the nature, culture and heritage of the location and discover a fascinating mix of indigenous experiences. Mysk by Shaza is the flourishing lifestyle brand of Shaza Hotels.

Shaza Hotels, a member of the Global Hotel Alliance, has announced the appointment of Shafik Alaaeddine as the General Manager for the Sharjah Collection by Mysk. Making the announcement, Sanjiv Malhotra, Executive Vice President for Shaza Hotels, said, “Shafik Alaaeddine is a respected and caring leader. Creating a unique personality of a new raising through interesting and meaningful guest experiences is one of the key strengths of Shafik. Being familiar with the cultural nuances, he will be able to represent both Sharjah and Shaza in the beautiful collection he will lead.”