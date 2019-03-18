Shaza Salalah is a wonderful new addition to the sun-kissed, emerald coastal hamlet of Salalah. Verdant, lush and oh so honeymoon chic, it is the only address for unrivalled luxury and seclusion on the almost tropical coconut-fringed Oman coast. The perfect antidote for all the demands of life, Shaza Salalah promises private beach elegance so idyllic, it is entirely possible that once you arrive, you may not want to leave. Opening 2017.
Shaza Hotels Signs First Mysk in KSA
Shaza Hotels, a member of the Global Hotel Alliance, has signed a management agreement with Sheikh Sultan Al Harthi to operate Mysk Jeddah – the Mysk brand’s first property in KSA. Superbly located on Heraa street, close to the Jeddah Corniche, the four-star hotel is expected to open in 2021. Included in its facilities are a restaurant, a café, meeting rooms, a kids’ club, fitness centre and rooftop pool.
Sheikh Sultan Al Harthi stated: “To support the tourism initiatives for Saudi Vision 2030, we have decided to enter the tourism sector and we are developing an upscale hotel in a prime location in Jeddah Province. We have chosen Shaza Hotels to operate it under the Mysk by Shaza brand as we were keen on bringing a new and fresh brand to the Saudi market. This hotel will be one-of-a-kind in the Kingdom.
Mr. Simon Coombs, President and CEO of Shaza Hotels, commented: "The tourism landscape in KSA is changing rapidly due to the various government initiatives being put in place to boost the number of arrivals into the country. New destinations are being created and a new generation of hotels is entering Saudi Arabia. Mysk Jeddah is one of them, catering to the evolving needs of the Saudi tourism sector where discerning guests are seeking a more personalised experience aligned with their lifestyle. We are very grateful to Sheikh Sultan Al Harthi for having entrusted us with the management of Mysk Jeddah and we are confident that this Mysk will become the new sought-after address in Jeddah”.
Mysk Jeddah is the brand’s seventh property, the first being the award-winning Mysk by Shaza Al Mouj in Muscat, and the next hotels to open are three Mysk retreats that are part of the Sharjah Collection as announced recently at ITB in Berlin. In addition, two other Mysk properties are under development in Palm Jumeirah in Dubai and Kuwait that are scheduled to open by Q4 of 2019 and 2020 respectively. Following the win of the pitch at Saudi Arabia Hotel Investment Conference (SHIC), Mysk has received considerable attention from the investment community in KSA and various other opportunities are under discussion in Jeddah, Madinah, Riyadh and Al Khobar.
