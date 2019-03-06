She’s the Best, So Treat Your Mom to a Day of Indulgence At Rixos Bab Al Bahr

Rixos Bab Al Bahr

Mother’s Day comes only once a year, yet mothers take care of us all every day, that’s why it’s important to show them just how much we appreciate them. This year, Rixos Bab Al Bahr is offering its amazing Ultra-All-Inclusive Day Pass to mothers for free to give her a well-deserved break!

Come with your family and indulge in a heavenly lunch and dinner at the resort’s signature restaurant replete with bottomless drinks across its variety of modern and trendy bars. The pass also includes access to the resort’s plush swimming pool, pristine stretch of private beach, and entertainment that will keep you and your mama entertained all day long. Adults with children need not fret as you can avail access to Rixos Bab Al Bahr’s award-winning kids’ facility- Rixy Club and Teens Republic that will keep your little ones engaged while you relax and reinvigorate your senses. All this and more at no extra cost! In addition to this, pamper your mother with a 25% discount on Spa treatments at Rixos Bab Al Bahr’s world-class Anjana Spa.

The Ultra-All-Inclusive Day Pass is valid from Thursday 21st til Saturday 23rd March 2019 and is priced at AED 500 per family, for up to 2 kids below the age of 12, while mothers are free.