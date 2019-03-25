Sheikh Suhail Bin Hasher Al Maktoum Plants Tree at Gems Al Barsha National School for Boys for Year of Tolerance

Sheikh Suhail Bin Hasher Al Maktoum plants tree at GEMS

GEMS Al Barsha National School for Boys hosted UAE royal family member Sheikh Suhail Bin Hasher Al Maktoum, where he planted a tree in the front entrance of the school, after leading a parade of 20-40 Emirati Bikers towards onlooking spectators.

The Emirati Bikers brought with them clubs from all over the UAE, and the event celebrated inclusivity and tolerance with local students of determination invited to plant the tree with students from school and Sheikh Suhail.

Jonathan Dey FRSA, Principal and CEO of GEMS Al Barsha National School for Boys, said: “It is with great honour that we welcome Sheikh Suhail Bin Hasher Al Maktoum to the school to take part in the planting of a tree and the day of activities, in light of the Year of Tolerance as well as Global Tolerance Day.

“The new tree highlights an important GEMS Education and government initiative in sustainability, and our special Emirati guest students of determination in part demonstrate our commitment to inclusion in all school activity and events.”

Following the planting of the tree there was a day of performances, stalls and food for all visitors, school staff and students.