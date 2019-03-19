Sheikha Shamsa Bint Hashar Al Maktoum Visits GEMS Al Barsha National School Dubai

GEMS Al Barsha National School Dubai

Follow > Disable alert for GEMS Al Barsha National School Follow >

Chairperson of the Women’s Committee and Board Member of the UAE Volleyball Association, Sheikha Shamsa bint Hashar Al Maktoum, visits GEMS Al Barsha National School to plant a tree to mark the Year of Tolerance.

Sheikha Shamsa bint Hashar Al Maktoum is at the school to encourage young female students to take up volleyball.

Michelle Forbes, Principal and CEO of GEMS Al Barsha National School, said: “It is a tremendous honour to host this very special visit as part of our Year of Tolerance celebrations. We greatly appreciate that Sheikha Shamsa has taken time to inspire our girls to love sport and we look forward to incorporating volleyball into our curriculum.”

The morning included a meet and greet with the students at the school’s main entrance, the planting of a tree for the Year of Tolerance, and finally an escorted tour around the school which ended in a volleyball activity which the royal family member was invited to take part in.