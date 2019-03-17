Sheraton Grand London Park Lane Celebrate Mothers With a Middle-Eastern Themed Afternoon Tea

Sheraton Grand London Park

Sheraton Grand Park Lane London are set to launch a unique week-long afternoon tea offer, in honour of the Arab World’s Mother’s Day which will be celebrated on the 21st of March. Why not go the extra mile this year, and treat the special woman in your life to an afternoon of indulgence and delight?

The unique menu will run from the 21st to the 28th March and has been created to infuse both classic Arabic flavours and traditional British high tea favourites. Some of the delights include mouth-watering moutabel & treacle brined roast beef accompanied by a cool mint & coriander hummus with grilled courgettes.

For vegetarians, there is a tasty, flavourful falafel & kibbeh with Yemini dipping sauce. Moving on to the sweeter side of afternoon tea, guests are treated to a classical basbousa, a Middle Eastern almond cake, with the Maamoul ‘Date & Almond roll’ also on offer – another hint to Arabic culture and tradition.

The showstopper of the event is The Golden Snickers Bar, which is beautifully presented and reflects on some of the Sheraton Grand London Park Lane’s golden interiors. Of course, free-flowing tea and coffee is available with every afternoon tea package.

Guests will be treated to a beautiful setting within the hotel’s Palm Court, consisting of Art Deco surroundings designed to take diners back to a bygone era of style and elegance – two traits all mothers possess.

The stunning hotel set in Mayfair is a favourite amongst GCC travelers due to its rich heritage as one of London’s oldest and most iconic hotels. From its heyday as the hangout of choice for socialites, celebrities and the aristocracy upon opening in 1927, the hotel has a long history of bringing people together in the heart of Mayfair. The striking interiors retain its heritage with elegant Art Deco details, with a stunning stained-glass ceiling, purple and gold palette and geometric motifs, providing a perfect backdrop for a sophisticated afternoon tea that even Mother will approve of!

All bookings require 24 hours’ notice due to menu needs, all meat dishes are Halal. Price per person is £60 for full service.