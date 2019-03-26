Shopping Becomes Easy for Wheelchair Users and Others With Limited Mobility at City Centre Muscat and City Centre Qurum

Shopping Becomes Easy for Wheelchair Users

For differently abled shoppers, navigating retail environments can sometimes be a challenge. City Centre Muscat and City Centre Qurum are committed to creating an inclusive space for all customers by enhancing accessibility for people with disabilities.

Visitors to the malls can easily borrow a wheelchair free of charge at the customer service desk. City Centre Muscat and City Centre Qurum also have designatedparking spots for people with disabilities, which are located at gates close to the main mall entrance. The easy-to-spot spaces are painted blue with the wheelchair symbol featured prominently in the middle

“We want our malls to be more welcoming and inclusive to all by providing services that contribute to visitor social, community and leisure life,” said Husam Al Mandhari, Senior Mall Manager, Oman – Shopping Malls at Majid Al Futtaim Properties.

