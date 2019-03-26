Siemens Supplies First SGT-A45 Mobile Power Generation Unit

First new gas-fired power plant project in Afghanistan since the 1970s.

Siemens has received the first order for its SGT-A45 mobile unit from Bayat Power, a company of the Bayat Group. A few months from now, a complete gas-fired power plant, centered around the SGT-A45 trailer-mounted unit, will begin to provide electricity for the Jowzjan Province in northern Afghanistan. The mobile solution utilizes an aeroderivative gas turbine, which can provide capacity of up to 41 Megawatts (MW) of power at 50 Hertz (Hz). The SGT-A45 mobile unit is fully tested and pre-commissioned in the factory, and its trailer-mounted design minimizes the amount of construction work required on site. As a result, the plant can begin producing electricity in only a few months and will be capable of supplying power for approximately 200,000 homes. As the first new gas-fired power plant project in Afghanistan since the 1970s, Bayat Power Phase 1 will supply clean and reliable electricity, a first step to energy independence for the country.

“The Siemens SGT-A45 mobile unit is the most powerful and efficient mobile gas turbine in the market. Our unique offering, combined with Bayat Power’s extensive experience developing infrastructure in Afghanistan, will enable the first new gas-fired power plant in the country in over 40 years. Siemens is proud to work with Bayat Power to deliver this very important project,” says Julian Erfurth, Senior Vice President of Commercial Sales within Siemens Power and Gas.

Afghanistan currently imports the vast majority of its power demand from abroad. The Bayat Power Phase 1 project will enable the country to reduce its dependency on imports and make use of its local natural gas reserves. At the same time, local power production is a key requirement for economic growth, social development, and improved security.

“Bayat Power Phase 1 is truly a ground-breaking project, achievable only with the innovative efficiency and capacity of the SGT-A45 mobile turbine and the collaborative vision of Siemens, Bayat Power, and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan,” says Dr. Ehsan Bayat, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, the Bayat Group. “This project is not only just a unique opportunity to match creative private sector investment with Siemens’ considerable technical expertise and world-class turbine technology to allow Afghanistan to take its first step towards powering the next phase of the nation’s economic growth, but also is a further example of the Bayat Group’s commitment to investing in Afghanistan’s domestic energy industry in order to help electrify new industries, create jobs and activate opportunities which will benefit our entire country,” adds Bayat.

The SGT-A45 mobile unit was designed for the growing market of rapid power generation. It features best-in-class power density, economic efficiency, and flexible deployment capabilities. The SGT-A45 mobile unit is thus an especially good choice for customers with urgent power needs or in regions with a poorly developed infrastructure. The heart of the product is based on Siemens SGT-A65 components (formerly called the Industrial Trent 60 gas turbine), which utilizes Rolls-Royce Aero Engine technology. Each SGT-A45 mobile unit is fully tested and pre-commissioned in the factory, allowing for installation on site in less than two weeks, and minimizing the amount of construction work required on site.