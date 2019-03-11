Sohar International Offers Attractive Cash Prizes Under the Monthly Salary Transfer Draws

Adding More Value to Customers through its Sohar I Prize Scheme 2019

Furthering its promise to help people realize their ambitions and be winners,Sohar International introduced the Salary Transfer Monthly Draws under Sohar I Prize Scheme for 2019 which aims to spread more joy to more people around the Sultanate under the theme ‘Now That’s Winning’. The new draw category aims to give more chances of winning to new and existing customers who transfer their salary to Sohar International in 2019.

Under the Sohar I Prize Scheme 2019, customers who transfer their monthly salaries of OMR 500 and above to Sohar International, while maintaining a minimum monthly average balance of OMR 100, will enter into the dedicated Salary Transfer Monthly Draws and get the chances to be among 10 lucky customers to win a total of OMR 5,000 in cash prizes equally split between them. Additionally, they stand a chance to participate and win in the weekly, monthly, quarterly, end-of-year grand draws, and other draws when meeting the required eligibility criteria.

Mr Khalil Salim Al Hedaifi, Chief Retail Banking Officer at Sohar International, noted that the Salary Transfer Monthly Draws are introduced this year in line with the Bank’s customer centric approach. He said “while working on designing the 2019 Sohar | Prize Scheme, we made sure to keep our customers’ feedback in mind and offer them more chances of winning for simply choosing to transfer their salaries to Sohar International. Following the first draws under this new category, which were held in Willayat Barka, we have been receiving very positive feedback from our customers who see this as a step forward towards realizing their ambitions to win. We will continue to explore new ways of rewarding our customers’ loyalty and help them achieve more for themselves and their loved ones.”

In addition to the Salary Transfer Monthly Draws category which reward ten customers of OMR 500 each, Sohar I Prize Scheme for 2019 offers monthly draws with prizes worth OMR 100,000 equally split between four customers; two from the General and two from the Wealth Management Segment. Catering to youth aged 18 to 25, the bank also introduced the Monthly Youth Draws for 10 lucky winners of OMR 200 each.

For the months of March and September, the bank will conduct Quarterly Draws, which will give away OMR 200,000 in total equally split between two customers in the General segment and two customers from the Wealth Management segment. The biggest prize of the year will be in the 2019 Year-End grand draws, giving away a total of OMR 400,000 distributed equally between four customers; two from the general segment and two from the wealth management segment.

Additionally to the Youth and Salary Transfer monthly draws, Sohar | Prize Scheme for the year 2019 introduced two other new categories to celebrate special occasions, namely the Omani Women’s Day with OMR 10,000 in total for ten winners getting OMR 1000 each, and the 49th National Day with OMR 49,000 to be won by 49 customers who will grab OMR 1000 each.

All accounts will have four chances for every minimum average monthly balance maintained in their accounts, while Minor accounts will enjoy eight chances as a way of instilling savings culture among children. The Sohar I Prize Scheme 2019 is not exclusive for accounts in Omani Riyal only; saving accounts that are maintained in AED, GBP and USD are also eligible to participate in the Sohar | Prize Scheme 2019. For those seeking to save without participating in the prize draws, they can instead choose interest bearing accounts.