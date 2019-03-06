Sohar International Sponsors Nizwa Hospital Staff Entertainment Evening

Bank Sohar

Follow > Disable alert for Sohar International Follow >

Expanding on its community engagement initiatives aimed at encouraging positive change and recognizing the efforts of employees across various sectors of national significance, Sohar International recently sponsored Nizwa Hospital Staff Entertainment Evening for 2019. The event, organised annually by the hospital is designed to provide staff with respite from their daily routine and inspire them to achieve higher standards of service excellence, which will reflect positively on patient care.

Mr Khalil Al Hedaifi, Chief Retail Banking Officer of Sohar International, noted on the philosophy behind such engagements, “The healthcare sector is at the crux of the country’s welfare development plans, while its workforce are increasingly paving the way ahead to exemplary service delivery and better patient care. Sohar International, being an organization with a rejuvenated purpose to help people achieve their goals through superior customer service; is honoured to be part of recognizing and appreciating the efforts made by the healthcare workforce to continuously enhance our society’s health standards.”

The event saw a host of cultural, musical, sports and team building activities. Representatives of Sohar International including Nizwa Branch Manager, Mr Khalfan Al Shukaili were present at the event to create more awareness about the Sohar International brand, and its offerings designed to help customers fulfil a wide range of financial needs.

With particular attention towards the healthcare sector; the Bank has supported various initiatives of the Ministry of Health, such as sponsorship of the graduation ceremony of students from Oman College of Health Sciences and the Higher Institute for Health Specializations. Additionally, Sohar International recently hosted a dinner for officials of the Ministry of Health to celebrate and congratulate them for their Guinness World Record-breaking National Blood Donation Drive.

Sohar International continues to deliver on its commitment to inspire higher levels of contributions to Oman’s national socioeconomic development, with sponsorships covering various initiatives aimed at workforce empowerment, knowledge sharing, economic diversification among others.