Sunshine Factory Camp

The luxurious 5-star Bab Al Qasr Hotel & Residences in Abu Dhabi is hosting a Spring Camp where learning, adventure and fun come together. Young ones will be spoilt for activities on offer, ensuring your child is physically active and having a great time throughout the day.

Children aged 5 to 14 years will participate in fun, healthy and creative activities such as Swimming, Dancing, Yoga, Kids Fitness, Kids Zumba, Arts and Crafts.

Sunday, 31 March – Thursday, 11 April (9:00am to 2:00pm)

AED 1,290 per week including lunch

(25% discount for siblings and 20% discount for early bookers)

Bab Al Qasr Hotel & Residences

Complimentary access to the pool and beach for all parents.

For reservations, please call +971 2 205 3083 or email recreation@babalqasr.com.