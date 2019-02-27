Step up Your Photo Game With the Huawei Nova 4’s Ultra Wide Angle Lens

Step up your photo game with the HUAWEI nova 4s Ultra Wide Angle Lens

Whether you are a photography enthusiast or just enjoy occasionally capturing special moments, your camera must be up to the task. Gone are the days when taking high-quality images required expensive professional cameras as all we need nowadays is a good smartphone one. So if you’re looking to improve your social media profile or to simply take better photos without breaking the bank, you need to get acquainted with the HUAWEI nova 4. This powerful mid-range smartphone includes all the premium features you love in high-range smartphones, while featuring the most modern looking screen everybody is raving about: the famous and slick ‘Punch display’. This complex display technology has changed the way a smartphone screen should look in 2019: no notch, no bezel – all-screen with a tiny hole for a camera.

This smartphone camera outperforms other midrange ones on the market as it is comprised a rear triple one of 20MP+2MP+16MP, making image quality quite remarkable, under all kinds of lighting conditions from super bright, backlight to low light. Moreover, the 16MP camera is fitted with an Ultra Wide Angle Lens – which is a real game changer. This type of lens enables you to take wider shots of large monuments, and have them fully fit into one single shot.

The Ultra Wide Angle Lens is crucial in order to achieve that perfect postcard-like photo of the Pyramids of Giza on your next holiday, to fit the largest building in the world in a single frame, to capture an entire skyline or to fit your large group of friends into one shot, without having to leave anyone or anything behind – what you see is what you snap.

Monuments and scenery are not the only places where you will be able to witness a major photo quality improvement, photos in confined spaces will seem a lot wider. Taking a picture in a car or in a corridor will not have that ‘crammed up’ look again. The same applies to videos – recording one of your new apartment to share with your friends and family will make it appear so much more spacious with the Ultra-Wide Angle Lens.

The Ultra-Wide Angle Lens is such an essential part of photography, you just won’t be able to go without it once you’ve witnessed its effect. Capturing your most special moments will become a real pleasure with a powerful camera that gives justice to what your eyes see. Your photo album will a major upgrade, no more cropping, just snapping!