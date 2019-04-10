Submarine Screens at the Sikka Art Fair in the UAE on April 21

Submarine's world premiere was held at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, and it was selected at over 20 international film festivals.

Lebanese director Mounia Akl’s short film Submarine will screen at the 9th SIKKA Art Fair in the UAE on Sunday, April 21.

Under the imminent threat of Lebanon's garbage crisis, Hala, a wild child inside of a woman is the only one to refuse evacuation, clinging to whatever remains of home. Directed by Mounia Akl, Submarine stars Julian Farhat, Yumna Marwan, and Adel Chahine. The film is distributed by MAD Solutions in the Arab world.

Submarine's world premiere was held at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, and it was selected at over 20 international film festivals. The film won the Special Jury Prize at the 13th Dubai International Film Festival (DIFF).