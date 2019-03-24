Submissions Still Open for Cycle 2 of Qatar Foundation’s Akhlaquna Award

Qatar Foundation

The submission period for Cycle 2 of Qatar Foundation’s (QF) Akhlaquna Award is set to come to a close on Sunday, March 31, with interested applicants still having the opportunity to submit projects via the initiative’s dedicated website.

The objective of the award is to highlight the timeless and universal values exhibited by the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH), who serves as a role model of great moral character, and guides the values of the award. The Akhlaquna Award was first announced by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, in 2017, with the winner – Swar Al Dahab Ali – being announced at QF’s Convocation 2018 ceremony in Education City

Cycle 2 is open to Qatari nationals and residents between the ages of 15-24. Projects need to be Qatar-based, should have been running for at least three months, and ideally embody moral values that are shared in different religions and cultures – reflecting Qatar’s diverse and multicultural environment, while being rooted in Islamic heritage. The award is also designed to help nurture positive behavioral change within society.

The three finalists for Cycle 2 of the Akhlaquna Award will be announced in April, with voting set to take place from April 21-May 2, and this year’s winner being awarded at QF’s Convocation 2019 ceremony.

For more information, or to apply, please visit: https://akhlaquna.qa/