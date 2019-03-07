Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Organization Donates 50 Tagitops to Ajloun Schools

Follow > Disable alert for Zaid Al Majali Follow >

Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Organization (TAG-Org) donated 50 TAGITOP devices distributed to 13 different schools in Ajloun governorate during a ceremony patronized by HE Mr. Ali Al-Majali, the Governor of Ajloun.

The ceremony was held in the presence of Dr. Salah Al Omari, Director of Education, Dr. Mohammad Al-Momani, Director of Educational Affairs in Ajloun, and representatives of HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, Mr. Zaid Al Majali, Quality Control Manager at TAG-Org's Knowledge Stations, and Mr. Laith Kharabsheh, Development Officer.

During the ceremony, Governor Al Majali praised TAG-Org’s significant role in enhancing the partnership between the private and public sectors especially in the educational field through the support offered to the Directorate to serve the educational process. He also expressed hopes that such support will be further expanded to other schools of the governorate.

For his part, Dr. Al Omari expressed the Directorate’s appreciation for the generous donation noting that TAGITOP devices will be utilized for the benefit of the students and the educational process, and highly commended the pioneering role TAG-Org plays in accordance with the vision of HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh in disseminating knowledge and youth capacity building.

Deputizing for Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, Mr. Zaid Al Majali said that this donation comes in line with HM King Abdullah II’s interest and support of the education sector and to bridge the gap between the private and public sectors, noting that this donation crystallizes TAG-Org’s belief and commitment towards corporate social responsibility.

In addition, Al Majali pointed out that this donation comes as the first phase of TAG-Org’s plan to serve the largest number of schools in the Kingdom and will be followed by other phases.