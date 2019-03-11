Talal Abu-Ghazaleh University College for Innovation Welcomes New Students

During the event

Talal Abu-Ghazaleh University College for Innovation (TAGUCI) started receiving its new MBA program students for the second semester who enrolled via the Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Foundation scholarships.

TAGUCI received approximately 2000 applications and formed a special committee which interviewed and selected the best students who meet the College and scholarships requirements.

Additionally, HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh recently announced the decision to grant a full (100%) MBA scholarships for refugees at Syrian and Palestinian camps in Jordan and Lebanon, and 50% scholarships for students who meet the requirements from Jordan and other Arab countries to study at TAGUCI/second semester.

The scholarships are a part of the Corporate Social Responsibility led by Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh for the service of the community and youth capacity development through TAG-Foundation.

Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Foundation was established as a non-profit company by Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Organization (TAG-Org) to promote sustainable development with a focus on social and economic development initiatives to enhance the capabilities of individuals, groups, institutions and associations around the world.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh stated that TAGUCI, a University College specializing in business and information technology with the aim of providing the appropriate environment for creativity and innovation, is accredited by the Ministry of Higher Education and the Higher Education Accreditation Commission (HEAC).