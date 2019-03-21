Tally Solutions to Boost Financial Health of Businesses in Bahrain by Participating at BITEX

Vikas Panchal, Business Head, Tally Solutions- Middle East

According to a research conducted by Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) among 500 members in 2018, there is an appetite among accountants and entrepreneurs to use new technology. Almost half of those in practice (46 percent) see digitisation as an opportunity. The impact of new technology on businesses can be gauged from the popularity of several tech solutions being adopted across varied business units, particularly in Bahrain. According to World Bank’s report on the easiness of starting and doing business in Bahrain in 2019, Bahrain ranked 62nd rank out of 190 indexed countries.

To ensure that Bahrain continues to lead the list of cities for easy business operations, Tally Solutions - a leading international accounting and compliance software provider will be participating at the upcoming Bahrain International Technology Exhibition – BITEX show, which will take place from 19th – 21st March 2019, at Gulf Convention Center, Gulf Hotel, Bahrain. Tally will be showcasing its next generation business software at Booth Number - 7, demonstrating the power of simplicity with its Bahrain VAT ready product Tally.ERP 9. Representatives from Tally will also engage with customers through one on one interactions, demonstrations and consultations. The introduction of VAT early this year has aised the demand for automated software, encouraging several entrepreneurs to participate at the mega technology show.

“We are excited to be a part of the 9th edition of BITEX. In line with this year’s theme of ‘Innovative and Adaptive Digital Transformation’, we aim to emphasize the impact of the fast-moving digital world and inspire entrepreneurs, accountants and tax consultants to adapt solutions that can simplify their lives and help them grow,” said Vikas Panchal, Business Head, Tally Solutions- Middle East.

Day-to-day management tasks quickly become cumbersome and time-consuming if not addressed correctly. In fact, several entrepreneurs / tax consultants feel pressured when developing invoices, managing inventory, compliance and hundreds of business management tasks that are onerous and overwhelming. Therefore, it is imperative to consider technologically advanced solutions that can make a difference to the business by helping entrepreneurs maintain fiscal health and financial growth, as well as making tasks easy.

“For many entrepreneurs, technology may sound like a daunting phrase. However, at Tally, we believe in the philosophy, ‘Power of Simplicity’, and our goal is to assist them with solutions that are not only easy to adapt, but also easy to use. We understand that businesses in Bahrain are going through a new transition with VAT being introduced this year. As such, our advanced automated solutions will help them stay ahead of the game,” added Mr. Panchal.

Tally’s specialised software helps even the smallest firms maintain a competitive edge. It helps businesses keep a close watch on cash flow and manage all their finances in one place. The software is easy to download and records and prints VAT bills in Arabic and English with ease. In addition, the software’s unique in-built error detection and correction capability mitigates any errors in data. Essentially, it allows entrepreneurs to spend less time on administration and more time running their business. The solution is not just designed for business owners, but also simplifies life of tax consultants and chartered accountants as the software allows generation of VAT and audit reports at the click of a button.

“We introduced Tally 18 in the UAE at GITEX2018 and post its successful response the aim is to offer this advanced solution to businesses in Bahrain that will help them comply with VAT easily,” concluded Mr. Panchal.

Tally’s tax accounting software is accredited by FTA through a vigilant verification of requirements that ensures the software is guaranteed to simplify the VAT compliance for businesses. Over the past one year, Tally has been helping more than 50,000 businesses comply with VAT regulations in the UAE and KSA. The company is an accounting solutions provider that helps clients achieve tax compliance and manage records in a timely and effective manner. Trusted by nearly 2 million businesses globally, Tally Solutions includes a list of satisfied clients across GCC.