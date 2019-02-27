Taqati Launches First-of-Its-Kind Certified Energy Manager Course

Ali Al Jassim, CEO, Etihad ESCO

An updated module for Certified Energy Manager (CEM) course, the first of its kind in the world, has been introduced in the United Arab Emirates under the Dubai Energy Efficiency Training Program. Designed to provide an in-depth, comprehensive learning experience with a focus on problem-solving, the CEM certification will immensely benefit those seeking a broader understanding of the latest energy cost reduction techniques and strategies.

The CEM program covers basic fundamentals within all key areas of energy management as well as working level knowledge of specific principles and techniques that are required to get the job done. Besides offering a comprehensive review of Energy Audit Instrumentation, the updated module also covers the broad review of the renewable energy and technologies. The successful completion of this course will empower professionals to control energy costs in their organization through gaining knowledge and confidence to effectively apply state-of-the-art principles of energy management.

Ali Al Jassim, CEO, Etihad ESCO, said: “We are proud to bring such globally recognized energy efficiency trainings to Dubai with an aim to upskill the emirate’s energy efficiency market. The launch of updated module for the CEM course is a great step forward in building the right capabilities to achieve Dubai’s ambitious target of 30 per cent reduction in energy consumption by 2030. Besides, this creates value for the emirate by offering continuous opportunities for professional development. The introduction of an updated international certification module as one of the first globally clearly sets us apart from other global markets.”

The updated material was successfully launched during the CEM course on 10th of February 2019. The next CEM training sessions will be in April (21-24) and October (6-9).

CEM is a key requirement for ESCO and Energy Auditor accreditation by Regulatory and Supervisory Bureau (RSB) Dubai. The course targets energy managers, energy engineers and consultants, facility managers and engineers, ESCO professionals and energy auditors.

The 2019 calendar of the Dubai Energy Efficiency training program features 18 sessions that combine an array of internationally and locally certified training modules to cater to the learning and development needs of various stakeholders in Dubai’s energy sector. Details on training sessions can be seen at www.taqati.ae/trainings

The Dubai Energy Efficiency Training Program was launched by TAQATI - the dedicated program management office for Dubai’s Demand Side Management (DSM) strategy set up under Etihad Energy Service Company (Etihad ESCO), in partnership with British University in Dubai (BUiD) in April 2018.