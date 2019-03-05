Tata Communications Appoints Sumeet Walia as Chief Sales and Marketing Officer

Sumeet Walia, Tata Communications Chief Sales and Marketing Officer

Tata Communications, a leading global digital infrastructure provider, announces the appointment of Sumeet Walia as its Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. In this role, Sumeet will lead and align the global sales and marketing functions around the company’s go-to-market strategy to drive business growth in all markets worldwide.

Commenting on the appointment, Vinod Kumar, Managing Director and CEO, Tata Communications, said: “Sumeet is an accomplished business leader who has the ability to continuously adapt and understand the dynamic business environment in which we operate with a proven track record. With his understanding of our business, industry and culture, I am confident that Sumeet will successfully lead the market efforts as we drive growth and greater momentum for our customers and partners.”

Sumeet has over two decades of industry experience including a number of leadership roles within the Tata group. Within this time, at Tata Communications, Sumeet was instrumental in shaping the company’s data business and growing and maintaining the company’s leadership position in India.