Thumbay Group Enters the Digital Marketplace Through Partnership With Noon

noon, the region’s homegrown digital marketplace, signed a partnership agreement with Thumbay Group, signalling the group’s first entry into the e-commerce space.

Through the partnership, Thumbay Group’s entire range of retail products will be available on noon. Thumbay’s Retail Division comprises of several brands including: Thumbay Pharmacy, which features a range of premium skincare and baby care products; Nutri Plus Vita Store for medical equipment, pharmaceutical and nutrition products; Zo&Mo Opticals; and Flower Shoppe.

Akbar Moideen Thumbay, ‎VP Healthcare Division & Member of Thumbay Group Board, said: “We are thrilled about our partnership with noon. Thumbay Retail Division has led the way in digital and this is a natural and significant transformation for us as we seek to reach e-commerce driven consumers. We want the digital expression of our brand to represent the very best in the brands and products we offer whether on our own platforms or through our partners, and noon customers can now access the full range of our products.”

Tarik Fadil, SVP Commercial at noon, said: “Our partnership with Thumbay Group comes in line with our strategy to empower the local groups and develop their online business. noon customers will enjoy an exciting range of brands and products, with a competitive market prices, made available by Thumbay Retail Division.”

Thumbay Group, UAE is a diversified international business conglomerate with its headquarters in DIFC – Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The partnership with noon will further strengthen Thumbay Group’s presence and reach within the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and other GCC countries through its new digital presence.

Thumbay’s range of products will be available from mid-April 2019 in the UAE, followed by Saudi Arabia and Egypt later in the year.

As part of the agreement, Thumbay and noon will also explore joint opportunities in marketing, know-how and market best practices in a bid to grow digital commerce in the region.

As a customer-focused and Arabic-first e-commerce platform, noon brings a growing product assortment thanks to connections with the local retail community. noon presents a compelling alternative retail choice through its website or dedicated iOS and Android apps.