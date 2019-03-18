Tila Liwa Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day With Arabian Twist

Tilal Liwa Hotel

It’s the day when everybody is a little bit Irish! With rates starting at AED 549*, celebrate Ireland’s heritage in a stunningly secluded desert hideaway with breathtaking views of some of the highest dunes in the Arabian Desert.

Captivate yourself with an unforgettable Arabian hospitality experience whilst toasting to St.Patrick’s Day. You and your loved ones can enjoy fun activities and a full range of luxury amenities while being mesmerized by the picturesque desert dunes. Relish yourself with the hotels’ mouth-watering breakfast and dinner buffet which includes an array of scrumptious cuisine.

For guests looking for something different, Buck Burgers and Brew at Layali Bar will be offering an exclusive burger platter along with free flow of drinks in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. What’s more, guests can enjoy an additional 25% discount on all food and beverages and free access to all the recreational facilities and activities.

Ahmed Margoushy, General Manager of Tilal Liwa Hotel said, “It doesn’t stop here, at Tila Liwa Hotel we make sure to give you the unparalleled and exceptional desert getaway along with our thrilling bespoke offers. ”

Rates for St. Patrick’s Day staycation starts from AED 549.

Buck Burgers & Brew burger platter for AED 249

For information, please call 800 TLHOTEL (85 46835) or email reservations: fnb.tilal@danathotels.com