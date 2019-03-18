Tila Liwa Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day With Arabian Twist

Tilal Liwa Hotel is managed by Danat Hotels & Resorts, a division of National Corporation for Tourism & Hotels. This acclaimed destination is a cherished secret among 4-star United Arab Emirates hotels. A distinctive destination, Tilal Liwa Hotel brings the best of Arabic traditions and culture to life. The hotel is located on the edge of the Rub Al Khali (The Empty Quarter, the largest uninterrupted sand desert in the world) in the sands of Liwa amid rolling sand dunes and an unspoiled desert landscape. Built in traditional style, it is an elegant retreat for those seeking a unique desert experience and the true spirit of Arabia. Imagine awakening in sumptuously appointed room or suite accommodation with breathtaking views of some of the highest dunes in the world. Immerse yourself in an authentically Arabian “Oasis of Hospitality,” where tantalizing restaurants, a sparkling outdoor pool, and a full range of luxury amenities offer lush accompaniment to the surrounding desert beauty. Whether you are embarking on an exhilarating desert safari, quad biking, discovering the traditional sights of Al Gharbia, or simply escaping to solitude for a few days, our captivating four-star UAE hotel resort guarantees an unforgettable experience.
Contact Information:
P.O Box 112723
Madinat Zayed - Al Gharbia
Abu Dhabi
United Arab Emirates