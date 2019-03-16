Trade-In Your Old Device for a Brand New Galaxy S10

Smartphones eligible for the Samsung trade-in offer include selected brands and is based on the model and condition of the customer’s current device.

Follow > Disable alert for Samsung Gulf Electronics Follow >

Samsung Gulf Electronics is giving customers a chance to get their hands on its newest flagships Galaxy S10e, S10 and S10+ by trading in their old device. For a limited time period, starting March 15th, customers can trade-in select models with selected Samsung’s partners, as well as online through www.samsung.com and receive the best price based on the condition of their old phone.

Smartphones eligible for the Samsung trade-in offer include selected brands and is based on the model and condition of the customer’s current device.

“Today, by introducing the trade-in program, we are giving our valued customers the opportunity to upgrade their old device to the latest Galaxy S10 range and experience the best of premium innovation with great savings. Keeping in mind the consumers, this program covers a big range of mobile devices and is available across major retailers in the UAE as well as online through www.samsung.com, making it convenient to everyone,” said Tarek Sabbagh, Head of IT and Mobile (IM) Division at Samsung Electronics Gulf.

S10 series boasts extraordinary features, including a super secure on-screen fingerprint scan,

multi pro-grade cameras, a cinematic display, wireless powershare and computer-size amounts of storage capacity.

Galaxy S10+ has a cutting-edge dual in-display selfie camera module. It also features a super secure on-screen fingerprint scan, 5 pro-grade cameras, a large 6.4inch cinematic display, 4,100mAh battery and come with three different storage options. 128GB with 8GB of RAM, 512GB with 8GB of RAM and a huge (and ultra-fast) 1TB model with a gigantic 12GB of RAM.

Galaxy S10 also features a super secure on-screen fingerprint scan, among other things: it has a 6.1inch cinematic display, three rear-facing cameras, an in-display selfie camera, 3,400mAh battery and will be available with 128GB storage and 8GB of RAM.

The Galaxy S10e features a 5.8inch cinematic display, dual rear-facing cameras, an in-display selfie camera, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3,100mAh battery and will be available with 128GB of internal storage and 6GB of RAM.

The Galaxy S10 range offers everything you have come to expect from the Galaxy S series and more—including Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, IP68 water and dust resistance, a next-generation processor and Samsung services like Bixby, Samsung Health, Samsung Pay and Samsung DeX.

Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e are available across major retailers in the UAE in Prism White and Prism Black. Galaxy S10+ will also be available in Prism Green and, all-new, premium Ceramic models: Ceramic Black and Ceramic White.

The price is dependent on the device and its memory size

Galaxy S10+ (1TB) AED 5,799 Galaxy S10+ (512GB) AED 4,499 Galaxy S10+ (128GB) AED 3,599 Galaxy S10 AED 3,199 Galaxy S10e AED 2,699

For more information about Galaxy S10 trade-in offer and the full list of eligible devices and pricing, visit your nearest Samsung store or log on to www.samsung.com