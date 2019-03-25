Travel Worry-Free With Ooredoo Passport World

Feras Al Shaikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo

Offering more value to global travellers, Ooredoo Passport means that customers can travel worry-free to more than 75 countries around the globe. Offering both monthly and weekly roaming plans, Ooredoo Passport allows those heading abroad to stay connected for less.

The Passport Monthly plan comes with 2 GB of data and 30 voice minutes in addition to the Ooredoo Passport suite of services. For those travelling for less than two weeks, Ooredoo Passport Weekly gives 1GB data and 30 voice minutes.

Covering 90% of the world’s top destinations, Ooredoo Passport World was designed to make sure customers heading abroad for work or leisure can stay in touch with family and friends, while keeping roaming costs to a minimum.

Travellers can subscribe to Passport World quickly and easily through the Ooredoo App by clicking on ‘Roaming’ and selecting the required country and bundle of choice. To ensure a seamless travel experience, Ooredoo advises customers to check that the destination they are travelling to is covered through the Ooredoo Oman App or via their website at www.ooredoo.om/passport.