Tripadvisor Honors Emirates Park Zoo & Resort as ‘Best Family Activity’ Award in Abu Dhabi

Emirates Park Zoo and Resort

The lifestyle destination, Emirates Park Zoo & Resort, has received an award for the ‘Best Family Activity in Abu Dhabi 2018’ from Where to? - TripAdvisor Traveler’s Choice Award, the world’s leading influential travel site.

The Capital’s leading private zoo has received high positive reviews and ratings and has become one of the most acclaimed attractions in UAE due to their wide range of wildlife species and exceptional indoor and outdoor areas for the animals and visitors.

Naima Mahmoudi, Marketing Manager of Emirates Park Zoo, said, “We are delighted to receive this award as the ‘Best Family Activity in Abu Dhabi’, there is no higher praise than the feedback we have received from our visitors. Emirates Park Zoo & Resort will continue to provide our guests with a truly unique and immersive experience that has captured the essence of the wildlife.”

She added, “every person that walks through our gates helps us to support hugely important worldwide conservation efforts which are working to protect endangered species and educate the public about the threats that so many animals and plants face.”

As fun stands as the fundamental of Emirates Park Zoo & Resort, the zoo destination also features exhilarating adventures suitable for all ages, including a Zoo Zip & Climb with over 50 obstacle courses, interactive sessions and live entertainment shows staring the zoo’s friendliest residents.

“We will always seek ways to incorporate educational programs, offers and activities for children and families to come together and enjoy a marvelous day out with learning opportunities on the wildlife and the environment” Naima concluded.

For more information, visit www.emiratespark.ae or get in touch by e-mail marketing@emiratespark.ae or call +971-2-5010000