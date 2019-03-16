Turkish Airlines and Oman Air Extend Their Existing Codeshare Agreement

The codeshare agreement allows guests to benefit from the outstanding products and services offered by both carriers on these routes.

Turkish Airlines and Oman Air have revised the codeshare agreement signed earlier. Under the revised agreement, Turkish Airlines will codeshare on Oman Air operating flights to Salalah, while Oman Air will codeshare on Turkish Airlines operating flights to Rome, Copenhagen and Algiers.

Turkish Airlines’ Deputy Chairman and CEO, Bilal Ekşi expressed; “Witnessing Oman Air`s direct flights to Istanbul within the scope of our existing codeshare agreement has always pleased us. Now extending this agreement in order to increase the travel opportunities offered for our passengers through our networks made us more delighted. We believe that this codeshare enhancement with Oman Air will exposure further cooperation opportunities for both airlines together with growing relations between our countries.”

Abdulaziz Al Raisi, Chief Executive Officer, Oman Air commented; “Oman Air is happy and proud to be associating with Turkish Airlines which is a globally recognized network carrier. It is an ideal partner for Oman Air, which has justifiably attracted a reputation for offering the highest levels of comfort, luxury and outstanding service. As we continue to expand globally, codeshare agreements such as this help us spread our wings to newer destinations and bring us more partners and guests.”

Turkish Airlines and Oman Air currently operate one daily flight each on the Muscat-Istanbul route under the reciprocal codeshare agreement. The schedule of these flights are designed to complement each other by allowing same day return trip at Muscat and Istanbul, and offer convenient connections at both hubs through the respective airlines’ network.

Turkish Airlines, a member of Star Alliance, flies to more countries and international destinations in the world than any other airline, currently operates to 306 cities in 124 countries around the world, comprised of 49 domestic and 257 international destinations.